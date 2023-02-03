Home  >  News

Forensic pathologist handang iharap sa ICC ang findings sa drug war victims

Posted at Feb 03 2023 09:37 PM

Handang iharap ng forensic pathologist na si Dr. Raquel Fortun sa International Criminal Court ang kaniyang panibagong findings kaugnay ng ilang kaso ng mga namatay sa drug war ng administrasyong Duterte. Muli namang ipinagtanggol ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kaniyang sarili. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 3 Pebrero 2023. 

