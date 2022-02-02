Home  >  News

Gordon accuses Duterte of inciting to sedition, breach of official duty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2022 05:03 AM

The chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee said President Rodrigo Duterte must be held accountable for trying to obstruct the Senate probe of the government's allegedly overpriced supply deals with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals.

But Senator Richard Gordon declined to press charges himself and preferred to let others continue what he started. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2022
 
