PH vaccine czar says face-to-face election campaign poses 'big challenge, risk'

Face-to-face campaigning for the 2022 national elections pose a "big challenge and risk" to the country's COVID-19 situation, an official leading the country's pandemic response said on Wednesday.

"Talaga pong nakikita po natin na malaki po iyon na challenge at risk, iyong magkakaroon po ng face-to-face na crowd gathering," said Carlito Galvez Jr, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"Nakikita po natin na iyong pagkakampanya po, it will enhance iyong close contact with different people," he said in a public briefing.

(We really see that it will be a big challenge and risk to have face-to-face, crowd gatherings. We see that with campaigning, it will enhance close contact among different people.)

Galvez said he would discuss the issue with the Commission on Elections.

