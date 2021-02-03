Home  >  News

DOH: LGUs must prepare for no-shows among vaccine recipients to prevent wastage

Posted at Feb 03 2021 10:49 PM

The Philippine health department urged local government units to prevent wastage of COVID-19 vaccines and prepare for the possibility that some residents will not show up for inoculation. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 4, 2021
 
