45 arestado sa manhunt operations sa Central Luzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 07:11 AM

MANILA - Arestado ang 45 kataong wanted sa Central Luzon sa manhunt operation ng pulisya nitong Lunes at Martes.

Nahuli ang 6 sa Bataan, 3 sa Aurora, 6 sa Bulacan, 6 sa Nueva Ecija, 9 sa Pampanga, 12 sa Tarlac, at 4 sa Zambales.

Nahaharap sila sa iba't ibang kaso tulad ng estafa, physical injuries, sexual assault, attempted homicide, at iba pa.

--Ulat ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

