Magnitude 6 earthquake rocks Davao region

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 09:52 PM

Two southern Philippine provinces suspended work and classes after they were jolted by a strong earthquake Wednesday evening. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023
