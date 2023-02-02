Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Inarestong Pinay sa Myanmar maaaring abutin pa ng 2 linggo bago makauwi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 11:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Maaaring dalawang linggo pa ang abutin bago makauwi ang Pilipina na si Kiela Samson matapos ito maaresto sa Myanmar, ayon sa kaanak nito.

Ayon kay Atty. Donna Samson-Umil, mauuna ang ilang mga Pilipinong nasa kustodiya sa Myanmar dahil nahuli sa processing si Kiela sa mga makakauwi. Ito raw ang sinabi sa kanila ng Department of Foreign Affairs.

Ani Umil, inaasahan ng pamilya Samson na may gagawin ang DFA para mapabilis ang pagpapa-uwi ni Kiela.

Inaresto si Kiela kamakailan sa Myanmar dahil sa umano'y nagawang paglabag nito ng immigration law ng naturang bansa. Pero ayon sa pamilya Samson, namasyal lang siya at wala siyang balak magtrabaho doon.

Anila, namamasyal mula pa noong Disyembre si Kiela, na pumunta din ng Thailand.

Ayon kay Umil, huli nilang nakausap si Kiela noong Enero 18. Hinala ng pamilya, nakumpiska ang cellphone nito kaya hindi nila makausap.

Noong Enero 20 pa dapat umuwi si Kiela at ang kaniyang kasama mula Thailand.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Peb. 2, 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Kiela Samson   Myanmar   Thailand   Department of Foreign Affairs   DFA  