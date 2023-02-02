Home  >  News

Forensic pathologist notes inconsistencies in autopsy reports on Kian Delos Santos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 09:48 PM

Forensic expert Dr. Raquel Fortun slammed the two autopsies conducted by Philippine authorities on the body of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos.

The death of Delos Santos at the hands of the police has become a landmark case in extrajudicial killings in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023
