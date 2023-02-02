Home  >  News

Duterte insists he committed no crime in enacting war on drugs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 09:41 PM

Former president Rodrigo Duterte said he is ready to be imprisoned as a possible outcome of an International Criminal Court probe into the bloody anti-drug war of his administration.

Both Duterte and his erstwhile chief implementor of the drug war insist the court should not be meddling in Philippine affairs. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023
