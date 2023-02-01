Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Dapat may managot sa Department of Education ukol sa pagbili umano ng ahensiya ng overpriced cameras, ayon sa isang grupo nitong Miyerkoles.

Naiulat nitong linggo na bumili ng cameras na nasa P155,000 ang presyo ang DepEd, subalit ang modelong binili ay mabibili lang sa halagang P23,000 sa online shopping sites.

Ayon kay Vladimir Queta, chairperson ng Alliance of Concerned Teachers, dapat imbestigahan ito ng gobyerno at dapat may parusahan sa naturang issue.

Hiling ng grupo, tingnan ito ng Commission on Audit para makita nang maigi ang isyu.

Ayon kay DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa, iniimbestigahan na ito ng pamunuan ng ahensiya.

Nitong Enero, sinabi ng isang Senate panel na ang DepEd laptop procurement project noong 2021 ay overpriced ng nasa P979 million.

- SRO, TeleRadyo, Pebrero 1, 2023