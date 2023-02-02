Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Infrastructure damage has been noted in some areas in Davao de Oro, following a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, an official said.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) program head Joseph Loy said in New Bataan, the epicenter of the earthquake, there were reports of "minor damages" in some government facilities and structures, such as senior citizen building, as well as daycare center of the municipality.

“And other municipalities as well, we have received report that one of the houses in Nabunturan, particularly in Barangay Magsaysay has been totally damaged, with 1 family and 5 individuals affected and currently they’re staying with their relatives,” he added.

The official also noted that damage was seen in the pay ward and dietary sections of the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital.

“Most of our patients has been, around, out of 245 admissions, around 145 were transferred to the sports complex covered court last night."

"And some, additional 9 patients has been transferred or referred to the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City while the rest has been allowed to stay in those areas that has been assessed to be okay but with extreme caution,” he said.

Save for government offices that provide frontline services, work and classes are suspended for now in Davao de Oro.

--TeleRadyo, 2 February 2023