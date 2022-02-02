Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Tambak ng hospital waste sa Quezon Medical Center inimbestigahan ng DENR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 07:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dumating na ang mga tauhan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau sa Quezon Medical Center para mag-imbestiga kaugnay sa tone-toneladang hazardous medical waste na nakatambak sa compound ng ospital. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 2 Pebrero 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  DENR   Department of Environment and Natural Resources   Quezon Medical Center   hazardous waste   basura   garbage collection   medical waste  