Tambak ng hospital waste sa Quezon Medical Center inimbestigahan ng DENR ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 02 2022 07:19 PM Watch more on iWantTFC Dumating na ang mga tauhan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau sa Quezon Medical Center para mag-imbestiga kaugnay sa tone-toneladang hazardous medical waste na nakatambak sa compound ng ospital. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkules, 2 Pebrero 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.