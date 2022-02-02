PDP-Laban yet to reach consensus on presidential bet: Nograles

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Ruling party PDP-Laban is still trying to reach a consensus on who it will adopt as presidential candidate, a party official said Wednesday, just days ahead of the start of the campaign period for national positions.

The party needs consensus not just from its executive committee but also from officers on the ground, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

"Dumadaan pa ng proseso ang PDP-Laban, we're still trying to seek consensus sa loob ng PDP-Laban," he told ANC's Headstart.

(PDP-Laban is still going through the process, we're still trying to seek consensus inside PDP-Laban.)

"Bawat kandidato ay may kanya-kanyang partido (Each candidate has their own party). It’s really not only a discussion with the personality himself but also the party."

The party earlier fielded senator Christopher "Bong" Go as its presidential candidate, who later withdrew from the race.

Nograles also denied that the PDP-Laban was behind posters featuring presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and its vice presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.