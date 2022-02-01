Home  >  News

Guanzon threatens to file impeachment raps vs COMELEC’s Ferolino

ABS-CBN News

Feb 02 2022 02:04 AM

Outgoing COMELEC Commissioner Rowena Guanzon insisted the poll body chairman has to demonstrate leadership. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2022
 
