LISTEN: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on petitions vs Anti-Terror Law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2021 05:53 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act. There were at least 37 petitions filed before the high court, with several motions asking that the enforcement of the law be halted as some of its provisions may lead to human rights violations.

VIDEO COURTESY: The Supreme Court of the Philippines YouTube Channel
