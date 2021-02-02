LISTEN: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on petitions vs Anti-Terror Law
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 02 2021 05:53 PM
Supreme Court, Oral Arguments, Anti-Terror Law, Anti-Terrorism Act, oral arguments on anti-terror law
- /entertainment/02/02/21/serving-visuals-bgyo-feature-of-exo-member-baekhyuns-streetwear-label-goes-viral
- /sports/02/02/21/tennis-fired-up-djokovic-makes-perfect-start-but-thiem-slumps-in-atp-cup
- /sports/02/02/21/tennis-nadal-pulls-out-of-atp-cup-tie-with-stiff-back
- /news/02/02/21/56-porsiyento-ng-mga-pilipino-payag-magpabakuna-kontra-covid-19-survey
- /business/02/02/21/ph-hit-p1t-in-investment-pledges-in-2020-despite-pandemic-targets-p125t-in-2021