Cold weather to persist until weekend: PAGASA

MANILA - The northeast monsoon or amihan is forecast to persist until the weekend, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

"By weekend maaaring humina na ang amihan at magprevail ang easterlies kaya mababawasan na ang lamig ng ating panahon," PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(By weekend, the amihan might weaken and the easterlies might prevail, which will lessen cold temperature.)

No weather disturbance is expected for the rest of the week, he added.

On Tuesday, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat, PAGASA said.

Light rains will be experienced over the rest of Visayas, rest of Caraga, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon province.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meantime, will experience isolated light rains, according to PAGASA.