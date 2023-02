Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Newly appointed Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday appealed to his critics to give him a chance to perform his new job.

“Nakikiusap lang ako sa lahat ng mga kritiko o mga nakatingin, bigyan n’yo na lang muna ako ng chance to perform,” Gatchalian told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo. “Papatunayan ko ‘yung sarili ko.”

On Tuesday, Malacañang confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Gatchalian to lead the social welfare agency.

Some say Gatchalian was appointed to the Cabinet position because he backed Marcos’ presidential bid in 2022. But Gatchalian pointed to his 15 years of experience in public service.

“Ang nakita siguro ng pangulo sa atin is the merits of my credentials and my experience as local chief executive and legislator,” he said.

“Natapos ako bilang 9 years na mayor and palagay ko ‘yung natapos ako ng 9 years I have probably shown na maski papaano mayroon tayong naiambag sa lipunan ng Valenzuela.”

Gatchalian, brother of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, returned to the House of Representatives in May last year after running unopposed in the race for Congress for the first district of Valenzuela.

He also served as a congressman during the 14th and 15th Congress.

Until Gatchalian's appointment, the DSWD was headed by its Undersecretary for Special Projects, Eduardo "Edu" Punay.

Gatchalian’s appointment would still have to be confirmed by the powerful Commission on Appointments in the Senate.