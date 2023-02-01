Diskuwento sa pasahe sa jeep ikinakasa sa pagkawala ng libre-sakay sa EDSA buses
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 01 2023 07:22 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top, EDSA
- /entertainment/02/02/23/seth-fedelin-irked-by-accusations-hes-copying-daniel-padilla
- /news/02/02/23/pnp-chief-hindi-na-iimbestigahan-sa-droga-abalos
- /entertainment/02/02/23/look-moira-sports-new-hairdo-ahead-of-concert
- /news/02/02/23/doh-to-prioritize-vulnerable-groups-in-bivalent-jabs
- /news/02/02/23/us-to-help-modernize-philippine-military-austin