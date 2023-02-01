Home  >  News

Diskuwento sa pasahe sa jeep ikinakasa sa pagkawala ng libre-sakay sa EDSA buses

Posted at Feb 01 2023 07:22 PM

Sa halip na sa EDSA Bus Carousel, sa mga pampasaherong jeepney na lamang aarangkada ang service contracting program ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, na magbibigay ng diskuwento sa pamasahe. Samantala, humihiling ng taas-pasahe ang pamunuan ng MRT-3. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Pebrero 2023

