Members of 5-man panel to probe alleged PH narco cops named

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 10:33 PM

The Philippine National Police chief is tapped to head a five-member panel that will screen resigned police officers of any links to drug trafficking.

Over 900 senior police officials submitted their courtesy resignations last month as part of the interior department's cleanup of the police force. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2023
