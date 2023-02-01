Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

2 sugatan sa magkahiwalay na aksidente sa Maynila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 09:47 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Dalawang magkasunod na aksidente ang nangyari pasado alas 12 ng madaling araw nitong Miyerkoles sa Maynila.

Nakatagilid ang isang closed van nang maabutan ito sa may San Marcelino Street sa Ermita.

Ayon sa driver, patawid na siya nang may biglang dumaan na tricycle. 

Nagawa naman niyang iiwas ang kanyang minamanehong sasakyan pero pagkabig niya, tuluyan na itong tumagilid.

Nagtamo ng minor injury ang isa sa kanyang mga pasahero habang ligtas naman ang iba pang sakay kasama ang apat na bata.

Samantala, sa hindi kalayuan, nagbanggaan naman ang isang motorsiklo at 14-wheeler truck.

Kwento ng driver ng truck, binabagtas niya ang kahabaan ng San Marcelino Street nang bigla siyang salpukin ng motorsiklo na galing sa kalye ng Apacible.

Nasugatan naman ang angkas ng rider ng motor nang ma-outbalanced ito sa impact ng bangaan.

Ayon sa nakakita ng pangyayari, madalas talaga ang aksidente sa naturang kalsada.

Nagpaalala naman ang pulisya na mag-ingat sa pagmamaneho at suriin ang kondisyon ng mga sasakyan bago bumiyahe.—Ulat ni Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  aksidente   Ermita   Maynila   bangaan  