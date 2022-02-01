Home  >  News

Senate panel: Duterte 'betrayed public trust' on Pharmally

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2022 10:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is accused of betraying the public's trust.

That conclusion was reached by Senate probers as they recommended charges against the health chief and other key persons linked to the government's allegedly overpriced supply deals with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   Rodrigo Duterte   Francisco Duque   Pharmally  