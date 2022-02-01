Home  >  News

Presidential bets nakiisa sa pagdiriwang ng Chinese New Year

Feb 01 2022

Nakiisa sa pagdiriwang ng Chinese New Year ang ilang kandidato sa pagkapangulo, na abala rin sa pagtugon sa sari-saring isyu, kasama ang COVID-19 pandemic. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Pebrero 2022

