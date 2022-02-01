Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government aims to vaccinate against COVID-19 some 15 million Filipino children aged 5 to 11, an adviser to the government's pandemic response task force said Tuesday.

The Philippines will expand its pediatric COVID-19 vaccination to said age group beginning Friday.

Children with comorbidities will be prioritized, according to Dr. Ted Herbosa.

"Sa February 4 maguumpisa tayo sa ilang ospital kagaya din nung ginawa natin nung 12 to 17 (years old). Inuna natin ang mga batang may comorbidity o immunocompromised dahil sila talaga ang high-risk," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(On February 4 we will begin in certain hospitals and just like we did on children aged 12 to 17, we prioritized those with comorbidity or are immunocompromised because they are high-risk.)

"Immediately after tuloy-tuloy yan nationwide na babakunahan ang (we will vaccinated nationwide children) 5 to 11 years old."

Only children with preexisting medical condition need to present a medical certificate from their doctors while others will be assessed prior to vaccination, Herbosa said. They will also be monitored for 15 minutes after vaccination, he added.

Minor adverse reactions such as fever and body malaise are expected following inoculation, according to Herbosa.

"Usually parang matamlay ang bata. Puwede magkalagnat o sinat at pwede namang bigyan ng paracetamol," he told parents.

(Usually they seem lethargic, they get fever and they can be given paracetamol.)

"Babantayan niyo lang after a day or so okay na ulit ang bata, maglalaro-laro na yan."

(Parents would have to watch their children after a day or so they will get well and begin to play again.)