Pagsalubong sa Chinese New Year mas simple ngayong 2022

Posted at Feb 01 2022 08:38 PM

Mas simple ang naging pagsalubong ngayong taon para sa Chinese New Year. Kaniya-kaniyang diskarte ang ilang negosyante at dragon dancers para kumita pa rin, lalo't bawal ang mga aktibidad sa Binondo, Maynila. Nagpa-Patrol, Lyza Aquino. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Pebrero 2022
 

