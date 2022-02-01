Home  >  News

OCTA: Increase in new COVID cases in NCR on Monday likely due to backlog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2022 10:44 PM

The United States warned its citizens against traveling to the Philippines and more than a dozen other countries at risk for COVID-19. But a Philippine research group believes the worst of the pandemic is over in most parts of the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2022
 
