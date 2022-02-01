Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila authorities and the education department will discuss the possible return of limited face-to-face classes, an official said on Tuesday, as the region shifted to a looser COVID-19 alert level.

The pilot implementation of limited in-person classes in the capital region was suspended in early January as coronavirus infections spiked, prompting authorities to raise pandemic Alert 3. The cases have since gone down and Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert 2 for the period Feb. 1-15.

"Tandaan po ninyo, bago nangyari lahat ito at mayroon tayong pilot, at napakaganda ng pilot na natin noong araw, talagang tuloy-tuloy na," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Titingnan po namin, makikipag-dayalogo po kami agad kay [Education] Secretary Liling Briones at kaniyang mga kasama kung baka pupuwedeng ituloy na rin po natin itong pilot na po na ito," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Remember, before all these happened, we already had a pilot and it was good, continuous. We will see, we will immediately have a dialogue with Secretary Leonor Briones and her colleagues if we could perhaps continue this pilot.)

The DepEd said in January that in-person classes in Metro Manila will resume once NCR reverts to Alert level 2. It added that pilot face-to-face classes in areas under Alert Level 1 and Alert Level 2 will continue.

Alert 2 allows the movement of minors, "subject to the reasonable restrictions" of local governments, said Abalos.

He said he just had to review the restrictions of Pasay City for children.

"Wala naman akong nakikitang restrictions sa ibang lugar kaya ako, sa aking pananaw, puwede," he said.

(I did not see restrictions in other areas, so in my opinion, it's allowed.)

The Philippines' cumulative total of COVID-19 cases stood at 3,560,202, as of Monday, of which 190,818 or 5.4 percent are active.



