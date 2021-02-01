Home  >  News

PH gov't approves national deployment, vaccination plan vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 10:25 PM

The Philippine government has approved and ratified its plan for mass COVID-19 vaccination. 

Millions of vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2021
