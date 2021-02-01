Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard intercepts Chinese dredging vessel near Bataan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 10:43 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang wants the environment department to explain why an unauthorized Chinese dredging vessel was found operating in Philippine waters.

Last week, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Customs seized the MV Zhonhai 68 in the waters off Bataan province. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DENR   China   Chinese dredging vessel   Philippine Coast Guard   MV Zhonhai 68  