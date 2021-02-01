Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang taga-Zamboanga todo-diskarte para may panggastos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 09:58 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bukod sa karne ng baboy at manok, tumaas din ang presyo ng isda at ilan pang pangunahing bilihin sa Zamboanga City. Kaya todo-diskarte ang ilang pamilya para may pantustos sa pang-araw-araw. Nagpa-Patrol, Leizel Lacastesantos. TV Patrol, Lunes, 1 Pebrero 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   regions   regional news   rehiyon   Zamboanga City   bilihin   food prices   baboy   isda   agrikultura   Department of Agriculture   TV Patrol   Leizel Lacastesantos  