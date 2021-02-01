Ilang taga-Zamboanga todo-diskarte para may panggastos

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bukod sa karne ng baboy at manok, tumaas din ang presyo ng isda at ilan pang pangunahing bilihin sa Zamboanga City. Kaya todo-diskarte ang ilang pamilya para may pantustos sa pang-araw-araw. Nagpa-Patrol, Leizel Lacastesantos. TV Patrol, Lunes, 1 Pebrero 2021

