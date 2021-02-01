Foreign tourists still barred from entering PH: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Foreign tourists remain prohibited from entering the Philippines, an official said Monday as the country lifted its travel restrictions on nations with reported cases of more contagious variants of COVID-19.

"Hindi po open sa mga turista, kaklaruhin ko lang. Hindi ibig sabihin ang mga turista ay maaari nang pumasok dito. Yun lamang may visa na existing at valid tulad ng investor's visa, foreign spouses, children at iba pang nasa patakaran ng Bureau of Immigration," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I would like to clarify, the country's not open to toruists. It does not mean tourists can enter, only those who have valid and existing visa like investor's visa, foreign spouses, children and others included in the Bureau of Immigration order.)

Travelers are required to undergo coronavirus testing after 5 days of quarantine or on the 6th day after their arrival, Nograles said.