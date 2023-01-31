Home  >  News

Sibuyas na mura pabor sa mga karinderya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 11:55 AM

MAYNILA -- Nakahinga ng maluwag ang mga may karinderya sa patuloy nang pagbaba ng presyo ng sibuyas lalo na ng pulang sibuyas.

Ayon sa mga nagtitinda, hindi na sila gaanong magtitipid sa paggamit ng sibuyas dahil may nakukuha nang murang sibuyas, gaya ng mga imported na produkto.

Ang ilang may-ari ng karinderya kasi, mula ng sumipa ang presyo ng sibuyas, todo tipid sa pagamit nito. Katunayan, sa isang karinderya sa Quezon City, konting sibuyas lang ang ginagamit sa mga putahe.

Imbes na sibuyas, ang topping na alternatibo nila ay ang dahon na lang ng sibuyas.

Nagdagdag din sila ng maraming bawang para hindi gaaano maapektuhan ang lasa.

Sa Mega Q Mart, may makukuha nang nasa P170 hanggang P200 na kilo ng imported na pula at puting sibuyas depende sa klase nito.

Ang lokal na sibuyas, nasa P260 hanggang P280 pesos pa rin ang kilo. Pero ayon sa mga nagtitinda, posibleng bumaba pa ito sa mga susunod na araw.

Ayon sa mga nagtitinda mabenta ngayon ang mga imported na sibuyas.
Kaya ang iba pinapaubos na lang ang mga lokal na sibuyas. 

--TeleRadyo, 31 Enero 2023

