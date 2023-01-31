PNP to deploy more cops near schools

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine National Police is deploying more cops near schools following a spate of incidents of violence in campuses.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said field commanders are now tasked with assessing how many policemen to send to some schools and what time to send them there.

“Inatasan po ng ating Chief PNP, si Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. yung atin pong mga field commanders to directly coordinate po doon sa mga eskwelahan doon sa kani-kanilang lugar para alamin po kung ano po yung mga security concerns po nila at kung paano po makakatulong ang PNP po para mas lalo po paigtingin yung mga seguridad sa loob at labas po ng mga eskwelahan,” she told TeleRadyo.

(Our PNP Chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has asked our field commanders to directly coordinate with schools in their areas to see how the PNP could help with boosting their security inside and outside the campus.)

She said more cops will likely be visible outside campuses before the start of classes and during dismissal.

“Doon po sa atin pong mga in-establish po na mga police assistance desk ay normally may dalawa po dyan na naka-post po dyan at yung sinasabi ko pong mga maximum police presence ay yan lang po yung mga mobile patrol po natin na umiikot po, yung ating motorcycle patrol ay umiikot po dyaan sa mga oras, lalong-lalo na po yung mga oras ng pasukan, may mga recess po, may mga break time, at uwian po ng mga estudyante.”

(Our police assistance desks usually have 2 cops posted there. But our maximum policepresence is when we have mobile patrol on motorcycles roving near schools before classes, during recess time or break time, and during dismissal.)

The move from the PNP comes after a 13-year-old student was stabbed to death by his classmate at Culiat High School in Quezon City last Jan. 20.

On January 26, a 12-year-old student accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun, which he brought to school in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

In December, 2 students of Colegio San Agustin in Makati were involved in a brawl inside one of the school’s comfort rooms – an incident that was caught on video which later went viral on social media.

Aside from boosting security, the Department of Education also said it will work to strengthen programs addressing students’ mental health issues to avoid incidents of violence.

--TeleRadyo, 31 January 2023