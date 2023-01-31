Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Video ng Malaysian na dinukot at binenta umano sa POGO, inilabas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 09:13 PM

Inilabas ng Philippine National Police ang CCTV footage sa umano'y dinukot na Malaysian noong Disyembre na magtatrabaho sana sa Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) company. Una itong ibinunyag ni Sen. Grace Poe sa isang privilege speech sa Senado. Ikinabahala naman ng ilang mambabatas na patuloy na nagagamit ang POGO na pantakip umano sa ilang gawaing kriminal. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Martes, 31 Enero 2023

