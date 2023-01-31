Home  >  News

Forensic expert expresses willingness to testify in ICC probe on PH drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:02 PM

A prominent Filipino forensic expert is willing to testify at the International Criminal Court in its probe of alleged extrajudicial killings in Philippine anti-narcotics operations.

The remark made by Dr. Raquel Fortun, whose examination of slain drug suspects, has raised doubts as to how they died. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 31, 2023
