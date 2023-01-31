Amihan to cool PH, but may weaken in Feb: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The northeast monsoon or amihan is still expected to cool large parts of Luzon on Tuesday, although it may already weaken by the first week of February, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Bicol Region will face cloudy skies with rains due to the monsoon.

Floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible in these areas, said state meteorologists.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

"Patuloy pa rin po kasi na nakakapaekto itong hanging amihan, although for the next few days, inaasahan po natin, medyo hihina po itong epekto ng hanging amihan. Asahan po natin, first week ng February, magiging maalinsangan po yung panahon natin sa malaking bahagi ng bansa," weather forecaster Rhea Torres told TeleRadyo.

(The amihan continues to affect the country, but in the next few days, it may weaken. We expect warmer weather over large parts of the country come first week of February.)

Meanwhile, a shear line is also affecting Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao.

Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Sorsogon, Albay, and Catanduanes will likely have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

--TeleRadyo, 31 January 2023