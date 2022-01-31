Home  >  News

Pharmally execs pinakakasuhan ng komite sa Kamara; Yang, Lao 'absuwelto'

Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:00 PM | Updated as of Jan 31 2022 09:07 PM

Pinakakasuhan ng House committee on good government ng syndicated estafa ang mga opisyal ng Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. dahil sa kontrobersiyal na transaksiyon nito sa gobyerno nitong pandemya. Inabsuwelto naman ng komite sina dating Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service head Lloyd Christopher Lao at dating presidential adviser Michael Yang sa bintang ng anomalya sa Pharmally deal. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Enero 2022

