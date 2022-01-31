Home > News Pharmally execs pinakakasuhan ng komite sa Kamara; Yang, Lao 'absuwelto' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:00 PM | Updated as of Jan 31 2022 09:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pinakakasuhan ng House committee on good government ng syndicated estafa ang mga opisyal ng Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. dahil sa kontrobersiyal na transaksiyon nito sa gobyerno nitong pandemya. Inabsuwelto naman ng komite sina dating Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service head Lloyd Christopher Lao at dating presidential adviser Michael Yang sa bintang ng anomalya sa Pharmally deal. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Enero 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Kamara Pharmally Pharmally investigation Lloyd Christopher Lao Michael Yang Michael Aglipay Covid-19 coronavirus syndicated estafa House of Representatives /life/01/31/22/lucky-treats-food-promos-for-chinese-new-year-2022/news/01/31/22/house-approves-on-final-reading-18-bills-days-before-election-recess/overseas/01/31/22/pakistan-police-call-for-pubg-game-ban-after-family-massacre/entertainment/01/31/22/marvel-hints-at-possible-return-of-x-men/business/01/31/22/sky-fiber-offers-faster-speeds-in-new-plans-on-feb-1