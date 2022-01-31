Mga nagpapa-teleconsult sa Makati Medical Center mas dumami

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Dumarami ang mga nagpapa-teleconsult sa isang departamento sa Makati Medical Center dahil sa banta ng COVID-19, ayon sa isang doktor.

"Mas marami ngayon dahil ito na nga ang parang bagong normal din namin sa medisina," ani Dr. Clydine Barrientos, residency training officer sa head and neck surgery ng ospital.

"Mas marami ang nagpapa-teleconsult dahil takot silang pumunta sa hospital o sa mga clinic ng mga doctor."

Libre aniya ang teleconsultation service sa Department of ENT- Head and Neck Surgery sa Makati Medical Center sa mga kasong may kaugnayan sa pananakit sa lalamunan, pamamaos at paghina sa pandinig.

Dahil sa presensiya ng omicron variant sa bansa, sabi ni Barrientos may kaibahan ang simpleng sore throat at dahil sa COVID-19.

Kadalasan may lagnat, pananakit ng katawan at nanlalata ang sintomas ng omicron, aniya.

Payo ng doktor, huwag mag-self medicate kung may sintomas ng omicron at magpakonsulta agad sa mga espesyalista.

"Mahirap po kasi ang self-medication kasi unang-una baka 'yung iniinom mong gamot ay baka hindi naman makakaalis nung nararamdaman mo o ang mangyayari e baka 'yung pangit na side effects ng gamot 'yung ma kuha," aniya.

"Pangalawa, may kamahalan ang mga gamot, lalo na ngayon. So, mas magandang siguraduhin mo na 'yung gamot na iinom mo e talagang makakatulong dun sa sakit na nararamdamn mo."