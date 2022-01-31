Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga gurong nawalan ng pera sa Landbank account, naghain ng reklamo sa NBI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pormal nang naghain ng reklamo sa National Bureau of Investigation ang mga guro na nawalan ng pera sa kanilang payroll account sa Landbank. Ayon sa Teachers' Dignity Coalition, nasa 100 pang guro ang lumapit sa kanila na nabiktima rin umano ng naturang modus. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Enero 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   NBI   teachers   DepEd   Landbank   phishing   Teachers' Dignity Coalition   education   cybercrime  