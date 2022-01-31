Home  >  News

House panel recommends syndicated estafa raps vs Pharmally officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 10:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Syndicated estafa charges are recommended by a Philippine House panel against officials of embattled firm Pharmally Pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, the committee spared 2 key figures in the controversy surrounding the company's pandemic deals with the government. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 31, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Pharmally   House of Representatives   syndicated estafa  