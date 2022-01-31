Home  >  News

Guanzon dares fellow poll body commissioners to resign

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 11:16 PM

Outgoing Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said the credibility of the election commission is in tatters, days before she retires from it.

Guanzon's fiery statement made as she released a separate opinion on her vote to disqualify presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Guanzon issued a dare to her colleagues, alleging they've been influenced to delay the resolution on Marcos' disqualification cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 31, 2022
