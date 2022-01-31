Guanzon dares fellow poll body commissioners to resign

Watch more on iWantTFC

Outgoing Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said the credibility of the election commission is in tatters, days before she retires from it.

Guanzon's fiery statement made as she released a separate opinion on her vote to disqualify presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Guanzon issued a dare to her colleagues, alleging they've been influenced to delay the resolution on Marcos' disqualification cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 31, 2022