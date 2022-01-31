Home  >  News

ALAMIN: DOH guidelines sa paggamit ng COVID-19 self-test kits

Posted at Jan 31 2022 08:21 PM

Matapos aprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration ang COVID-19 self-test kits, naglabas na ang Department of Health ng mga guidelines ukol sa paggamit nito. Giit ng ahensiya, inirerekomenda lang ang self-test kits para sa mga nakakaranas ng sintomas ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Enero 2022

