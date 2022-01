Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Select drugstores and clinics in 3 cities in the Visayas will soon start offerings COVID-19 shots, Malacañang said on Monday.

Government in mid-January started tapping these establishments in Metro Manila to ramp up the distribution of booster jabs. The program was expanded to Baguio City last week.

"Inaasahan natin na ang programang ito ay ilulunsad na rin sa piling botika at clinic ngayong linggo sa Bacolod City, Cebu City at Iloilo City," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(We expect that this program will also be launched in select drugstores and clinics this week in Bacolod City, Cebu City, and Iloilo City.)

The Philippines has fully vaccinated around 58.7 million of its 109 million population. At least 7.3 million people have received booster shots.