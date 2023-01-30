Home  >  News

Most pressing issues of PH basic education are lack of infrastructure, resources

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 11:06 PM

The Philippine vice president and concurrent education secretary presented a report outlining solutions to problems in the country's basic education sector.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted Filipino children have not benefited from the basic education system. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 30, 2023
 
