Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Public school teachers umapela para sa health benefits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 09:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Iniinda ng maraming public school teachers ang kawalan nila ng benepisyo para sa kalusugan. Marami anila ang nababaon pa sa utang dahil sa pagpapagamot. Apela nila sa pamahalaan, ayusin at paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng magna carta for public school teachers. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 30 Enero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   PatrolPH   TV Patrol   education   health  