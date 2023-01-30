Home  >  News

Estado ng basic education sa Pilipinas, inilatag ni VP Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 09:31 PM

Inilatag ni education secretary at Vice President Sara Duterte ang sari-saring problema ng basic education sa bansa. Kasabay nito ibinahagi niya ang mga hakbang para patatagin ang sektor. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 30 Enero 2023

