Enrile wants ICC representatives arrested should they enter PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 10:44 PM

A United Nations Special Rapporteur was invited by the Philippine government to observe its probe of alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

But the Philippine president's chief legal adviser warned the rapporteur may be arrested once he's in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 30, 2023
 
