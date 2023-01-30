'Bawal ang bayawak': Pet-friendly LRT bans snakes, iguanas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Good news, fur parents! Starting February 1, the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 will now allow small dogs and cats inside the train but not snakes, iguanas, other reptiles and even chickens.

Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) administrator Hernando Cabrera said the new policy follows a similar move by the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) to make public transportation more pet-friendly.

"Pwede ng makapasok at isakay sa tren yung mga maliliit na aso't pusa. Lilinawin ko lang, mga maliliit na aso at pusa, hindi kasama yung ibang mga pets, yung mga sawa, bayawak, o iguana. Hindi pupwede yun," he told TeleRadyo.

He reasoned iguanas or other reptiles could make passengers uncomfortable, hence the need to continue the ban. Chickens are also banned on the train, he added.

"Baka mag-ingay yun. Hindi mo pwedeng lagyan ng diaper yung manok," he said.

Pet owners who bring their dogs and cats to the LRT should show proof that their pets have had their shots. Pets should be inside carriers and should be wearing diapers.

Pet owners who bring their pets must take the last coach of the train.

The LRTA can also refuse entry for pets that are aggressive or too noisy.