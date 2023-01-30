Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Bakit nakabusal ang K9 sa viral na larawan sa LRT

Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 09:47 AM | Updated as of Jan 30 2023 10:16 AM

MAYNILA -- Usap-usapan ngayon sa social media ang larawan ng K-9 dog na nakabusal sa LRT-2 Legarda Station sa Sampaloc, Maynila nitong Sabado. 

Kasunod ito ng pagpapahintulot ng pamunuan ng Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) na magdala at magsakay ng mga alagang hayop sa istasyon at sa tren ng LRT Line 2 simula Pebrero 1. 

Umani ng pambabatikos ang naturang mga larawan ng K-9 dog dahil trained o sumailalim naman ito sa pagsasanay kaya hindi na dapat ito nilalagyan ng busal. 

Sa panayam kay Public Relations Division Manager Lyn Paragas-Janeo, hiniling mismo ng mga media photographer nitong Sabado na kung maaari ay busalan ang naturang K-9 dog dahil baka mangagat ang mga ito habang kinukunan nila ng larawan.

Sa kanilang Facebook post, sinabi rin nila na ang mga K-9 dog sa LRT-2 ay certified ng Philippine National Police-Supervisory Office for Security Investigation Agencies (PNP SOSIA) at katulong ng mga K9 Handlers sa pagtukoy ng anumang component ng bomba o improvised explosive device.

Kaya hindi dapat magtaka o matakot kung may makasalubong na K-9 dog at trained handler nito dahil regular silang umiikot sa mga istasyon para sa seguridad ng mga pasahero. 

--TeleRadyo, 30 Enero 2023

