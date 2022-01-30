Home  >  News

Ilang OFWs sabik bumalik ng Pilipinas sa pagtanggal ng ilang travel restrictions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2022 08:05 PM

Sabik na ang maraming overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at iba pang biyahero na magbakasyon sa Pilipinas matapos tanggalin ang quarantine para sa mga bakunadong Pinoy na pauwing Pilipinas. Pero problema ng ilan ang mahal na pamasahe na halos triple na ang presyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Rose Eclarinal. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Enero 2022. 

