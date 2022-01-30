Watch more on iWantTFC

Simula Pebrero 1, balik na sa Alert Level 2 ang Metro Manila at 7 pang lugar sa bansa dahil sa bumubuting sitwasyon kaugnay sa COVID-19. Dahil dito, hindi na rin ipatutupad ang "no vax, no ride" policy. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Enero 2022.