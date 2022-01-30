Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Metro Manila, 7 probinsya balik Alert Level 2 simula Pebrero 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2022 07:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Simula Pebrero 1, balik na sa Alert Level 2 ang Metro Manila at 7 pang lugar sa bansa dahil sa bumubuting sitwasyon kaugnay sa COVID-19. Dahil dito, hindi na rin ipatutupad ang "no vax, no ride" policy. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Enero 2022.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   Patrol PH   TV Patrol   COVID-19   coronavirus  